Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Purchased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $4,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.8% in the second quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 255.4% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 20,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 15,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at $639,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point raised their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 5,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total value of $691,482.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 30,292 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total value of $3,519,021.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,020.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 5,937 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total value of $691,482.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $117.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $85.59 and a 12-month high of $117.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.24.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.36). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.16%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

(Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.