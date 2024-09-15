Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,303 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $41,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Progressive alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank lifted its stake in Progressive by 126.0% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progressive Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $255.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $229.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.90. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $134.34 and a 52-week high of $256.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.35.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $281.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.29.

Get Our Latest Report on PGR

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In related news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total value of $135,271.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,485.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total transaction of $135,271.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at $828,485.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total transaction of $9,281,827.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,665,641.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 147,354 shares of company stock worth $33,502,680. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.