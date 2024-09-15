Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 114,888 Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,215,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,888 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 1.39% of Dyne Therapeutics worth $42,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 904.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 28.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $217,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DYN opened at $34.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.07. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $47.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.32.

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

DYN has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.40.

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, CEO John Cox purchased 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.04 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 29,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $1,042,842.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,207.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Cox purchased 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.04 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $264,320. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

