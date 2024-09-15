Federated Hermes Inc. Has $48.53 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,723 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $48,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 37.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 819,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $450,892,000 after acquiring an additional 52,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,382,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $180,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,747,403.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $180,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,747,403.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total value of $525,485.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,408.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,084 shares of company stock worth $14,094,292. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TMO opened at $611.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $592.10 and a 200-day moving average of $580.16. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $415.60 and a one year high of $627.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $233.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.78.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.01%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $664.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $670.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $630.41.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

