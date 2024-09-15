Federated Hermes Inc. Has $49.16 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 42.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,844 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 21,858 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $49,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 80.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 380.0% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 642.9% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in Netflix by 112.0% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $697.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $660.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $637.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $299.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.73 and a 52-week high of $711.33.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on NFLX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $685.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $685.29.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 13,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $9,653,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,127,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,798 shares of company stock worth $129,552,672 over the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

