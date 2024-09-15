Federated Hermes Inc. Has $49.53 Million Stock Position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 46.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 466,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 400,471 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.40% of XPO worth $49,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get XPO alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in XPO during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in XPO by 25,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 259 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in XPO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of XPO in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XPO shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on XPO from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of XPO from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of XPO from $144.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of XPO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on XPO from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.29.

XPO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $109.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 53.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.65. XPO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.80 and a twelve month high of $130.51.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. XPO had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. XPO’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

About XPO

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.