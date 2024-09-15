Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,572 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 7,253 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $47,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Equity Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 567,970 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $71,558,000 after purchasing an additional 93,184 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 13,290 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 66,693 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $8,403,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,048 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $135.77 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.48 and a 52-week high of $160.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.81 and a 200 day moving average of $127.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

View Our Latest Report on EXPE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total transaction of $729,128.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,379,487.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total transaction of $729,128.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,379,487.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $1,657,163.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,829,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.