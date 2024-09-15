Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 30,598 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $30,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 4th quarter worth about $81,560,000. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its position in Murphy USA by 1,359.6% during the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 93,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,813,000 after acquiring an additional 86,932 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 518.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 74,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,660,000 after acquiring an additional 62,688 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,493,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 4th quarter valued at $8,949,000. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Murphy USA

In related news, Director James W. Keyes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.54, for a total transaction of $1,023,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,114 shares in the company, valued at $8,242,955.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director James W. Keyes sold 2,000 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.54, for a total transaction of $1,023,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,114 shares in the company, valued at $8,242,955.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 16,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.54, for a total value of $8,621,117.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 396,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,955,423.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,209 shares of company stock valued at $16,564,666. Company insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MUSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Murphy USA from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Murphy USA from $538.00 to $537.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Murphy USA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $469.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MUSA

Murphy USA Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE MUSA opened at $533.25 on Friday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $331.46 and a 1 year high of $542.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $505.29 and its 200 day moving average is $457.46.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $6.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 64.73% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is 7.55%.

Murphy USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.