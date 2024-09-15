Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 135,036 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,719,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 135,036 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.24% of Weyerhaeuser worth $48,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at about $753,497,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,571,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,191,000 after buying an additional 10,271,891 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,141,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,261,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,840,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874,101 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at $81,507,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Argus upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.83.

NYSE WY opened at $32.45 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $26.73 and a 12-month high of $36.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

In related news, Director Albert Monaco purchased 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.38 per share, with a total value of $988,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,381.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

