Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $32,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,675,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 546,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,997,000 after buying an additional 18,616 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 122.3% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 113,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,903,000 after acquiring an additional 62,388 shares during the period. Sparta 24 Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter worth about $10,259,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $128.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.76. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $72.60 and a one year high of $130.10. The stock has a market cap of $53.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.80.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IBKR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.44.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IBKR

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.