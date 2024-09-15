Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 103,684 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 739,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 103,684 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.06% of Newmont worth $30,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 292,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,116,000 after purchasing an additional 58,217 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,276,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,167,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,313,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Newmont by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 184,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after buying an additional 39,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $157,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,963,452.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $157,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,596 shares in the company, valued at $4,963,452.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $1,049,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,378.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $2,744,700. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEM. Cibc World Mkts raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank upgraded Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Newmont from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Newmont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.46.

Shares of NEM opened at $53.71 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $29.42 and a 52 week high of $54.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $61.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.12, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.79.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.45%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

