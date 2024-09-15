Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 345 Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 734,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.97% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals worth $28,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XENE. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,105,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 293,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,534,000 after purchasing an additional 121,213 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,939,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

XENE stock opened at $40.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 1.25. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.99 and a 1-year high of $50.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XENE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. William Blair raised Xenon Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.78.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

