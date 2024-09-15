Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Stock Position Lifted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 764,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,103 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.79% of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF worth $53,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ONEQ. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $15,757,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,235,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,590,000 after purchasing an additional 150,988 shares in the last quarter. Gimbal Financial grew its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 3,125.2% in the second quarter. Gimbal Financial now owns 127,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,214,000 after purchasing an additional 123,696 shares in the last quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 39.6% in the first quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 264,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,061,000 after purchasing an additional 75,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 655.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 82,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 71,991 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ONEQ opened at $69.78 on Friday. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 1 year low of $49.41 and a 1 year high of $73.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.98 and a 200-day moving average of $66.69.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

(Free Report)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.