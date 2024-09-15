First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Purchased by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 2,713.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in First American Financial by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 106,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after acquiring an additional 15,888 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in First American Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in First American Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Custom Index Systems LLC lifted its position in First American Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 8,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in First American Financial by 303.2% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 15,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 11,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FAF. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of First American Financial in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of First American Financial from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.75.

FAF stock opened at $66.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.56. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.55 and a fifty-two week high of $66.59.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. First American Financial’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.44%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

