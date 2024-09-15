First National Bank of Hutchinson Has $6.20 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 890.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,144 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,083 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 4.0% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 489 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M. Kraus & Co lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 657 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total value of $11,977,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,094,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,694,851,450.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 100,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $13,024,311.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,939,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,509,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total value of $11,977,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,094,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,694,851,450.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,845,633 shares of company stock valued at $465,330,122 over the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA stock opened at $119.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.93. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $140.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.34%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NVIDIA from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. HSBC raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $98.50 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.10.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

