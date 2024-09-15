GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,499 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in GATX were worth $3,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GATX during the second quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in GATX by 155.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in GATX in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GATX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GATX during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GATX Stock Performance

Shares of GATX stock opened at $138.77 on Friday. GATX Co. has a one year low of $97.21 and a one year high of $151.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97.

GATX Dividend Announcement

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.39). GATX had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.05%.

GATX Profile

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

