GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Purchased by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 171.9% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $222,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,377.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $86.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.05 and a 200 day moving average of $83.41. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $94.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.51%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic raised GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.58.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

