General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 737,086 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.06% of General Motors worth $34,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get General Motors alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 56.1% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in General Motors during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in General Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 12,795 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $627,210.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at $417,307.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.11 per share, with a total value of $1,102,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 261,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,551,173.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 12,795 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $627,210.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,307.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Motors Price Performance

NYSE:GM opened at $46.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.43. General Motors has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $50.50.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.39. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $47.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on GM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on General Motors from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of General Motors to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Nomura cut General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.27.

View Our Latest Research Report on GM

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.