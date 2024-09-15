General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. trimmed its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,614 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,753 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get General Motors alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in General Motors by 1,213.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,203,771 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $79,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,925 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in General Motors by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 86,888 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 32,331 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in General Motors by 317.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 67,807 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 51,571 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 8.4% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,337,547 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $287,408,000 after acquiring an additional 492,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDF Gestion bought a new position in General Motors in the second quarter worth about $2,886,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Trading Up 0.4 %

General Motors stock opened at $46.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.43. General Motors has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $50.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.00.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.39. General Motors had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $47.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 12,795 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $627,210.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,307.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,102,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,551,173.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 12,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $627,210.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at $417,307.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GM. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on General Motors from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on General Motors from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Motors

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.