Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 594,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,734 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.89% of Generation Bio worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Generation Bio alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 7.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 5,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Generation Bio Stock Performance

GBIO stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $172.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.99. Generation Bio Co. has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $4.65.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 million. Generation Bio had a negative return on equity of 92.86% and a negative net margin of 1,202.56%. Sell-side analysts predict that Generation Bio Co. will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

Generation Bio Company Profile

(Free Report)

Generation Bio Co develops non-viral genetic medicines for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company develops cell-targeted lipid nanoparticle (ctLNP) platform, a modular delivery system for nucleic acids to avoid off-target clearance by the liver and spleen that enables ctLNPs to persist in systemic circulation, which allows for highly selective and potent ligand-driven targeting to specific tissues and cell types; and novel immune-quiet DNA (iqDNA) to enable long-lasting high levels of gene expression from non-integrating episomes and avoids innate immune sensors that have long prevented DNA from use in non-viral systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.