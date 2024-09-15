GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,292 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,781 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $2,097,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $451,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,192 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 549,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,560,000 after purchasing an additional 210,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,326,000. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensata Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE ST opened at $34.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.67. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a one year low of $30.56 and a one year high of $43.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -315.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -436.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.10.

View Our Latest Analysis on Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.