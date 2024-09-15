GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 83 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VB. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $653,000. Brio Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 623.1% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 8,624 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $924,000.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $230.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $236.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.37.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

