GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 143 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,219 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in NIKE by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 408.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NKE opened at $79.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.76. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.75 and a twelve month high of $123.39. The company has a market capitalization of $118.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.68%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on NIKE from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (down previously from $114.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $99.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.59.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at $80,435,628. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at $80,435,628. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

