GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,550 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,255,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,755,000 after acquiring an additional 425,993 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Globe Life by 6.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,092,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,200,000 after acquiring an additional 125,457 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,611,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,577,000 after acquiring an additional 822,638 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Globe Life by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,200,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,109,000 after purchasing an additional 29,560 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,036,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,274,000 after acquiring an additional 185,859 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

In related news, Director Mary E. Thigpen acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $90.20 per share, with a total value of $270,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,571. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GL opened at $103.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.95 and a 12-month high of $132.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.06.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 18.47%. Globe Life’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

