GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth about $675,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 22.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 143,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,617,000 after buying an additional 26,306 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth $92,083,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 10,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $236.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $225.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.33.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:RGA opened at $213.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.96. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a one year low of $140.39 and a one year high of $227.87. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.54. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 27.66%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.