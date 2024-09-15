GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,641,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $751,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,474 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 38.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,518,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,081,000 after buying an additional 421,908 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 131.0% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,371,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,298,000 after buying an additional 777,924 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,277,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,513,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,055,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,752,000 after acquiring an additional 176,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TD SYNNEX

In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $2,313,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,706 shares in the company, valued at $15,580,095.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Patrick Zammit sold 3,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $397,952.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 140,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,882,422.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $2,313,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,706 shares in the company, valued at $15,580,095.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,998,655 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on SNX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on TD SYNNEX from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Stock Up 1.7 %

TD SYNNEX stock opened at $112.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.49. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $89.73 and a 1-year high of $133.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.14%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

TD SYNNEX Profile

(Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.