GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 75.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $80.69 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $62.87 and a twelve month high of $82.28. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.92.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.