GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $127,000 Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DEO. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 777.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE DEO opened at $132.11 on Friday. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $119.48 and a twelve month high of $161.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.98.

Diageo Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DEO shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

