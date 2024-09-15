GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $133,000 Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 667 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,829 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 6.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,903 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,854,000 after acquiring an additional 9,904 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 133,399 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,570,000 after acquiring an additional 14,378 shares during the period. Financial Alternatives Inc grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 43.6% in the second quarter. Financial Alternatives Inc now owns 2,962 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.3% during the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 229,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,912,913.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,407,124.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 229,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,912,913.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,496,590. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of QCOM opened at $167.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $104.33 and a 52 week high of $230.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.11 and a 200-day moving average of $181.86.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.63.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

