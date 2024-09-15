GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $192,000 Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,650.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $75.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.56. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $75.52.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

