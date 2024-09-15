GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $231,000 Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 79.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,560 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 27.0% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 10,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $69.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.87. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.81 and a fifty-two week high of $151.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $87,314.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.27 per share, with a total value of $150,194.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,616.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $87,314.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on DLTR shares. Loop Capital lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $128.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.53.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

