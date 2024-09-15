GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $357,000 Position in Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Free Report) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Investors Title worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Investors Title by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Investors Title by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its position in Investors Title by 17.9% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Investors Title by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Investors Title by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 41.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Investors Title Stock Up 1.8 %

ITIC stock opened at $229.63 on Friday. Investors Title has a twelve month low of $127.71 and a twelve month high of $231.00. The company has a market cap of $431.70 million, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.52 and its 200-day moving average is $179.42.

Investors Title Announces Dividend

Investors Title ( NASDAQ:ITIC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $65.38 million for the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 11.25%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors Title’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Investors Title from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Investors Title Company Profile

(Free Report)

Investors Title Company engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

