GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $480,000 Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,271,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,741,218,000 after buying an additional 1,578,669 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Phillips 66 by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,903,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,451,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,226 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,422,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,189,035,000 after acquiring an additional 402,925 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 41.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,453,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $889,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $559,435,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $126.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $53.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.33. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $107.85 and a 12 month high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.87 earnings per share. Phillips 66’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 35.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSX. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Phillips 66

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $4,170,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,390,062.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.