GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $541,000 Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORLY. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

ORLY stock opened at $1,125.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,101.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,071.05. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $860.10 and a 52-week high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.98 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total transaction of $462,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $1,751,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total transaction of $462,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,411 shares of company stock worth $56,846,062. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORLY. DA Davidson raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,143.00 to $1,204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,144.06.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

