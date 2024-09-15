GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $727,000 Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Gilead Sciences Price Performance
Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $82.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.86. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.07 and a twelve month high of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14.
Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 855.56%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently commented on GILD. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.06.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on GILD
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $406,150.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,979 shares in the company, valued at $8,506,146.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,614,559.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,847 shares of company stock worth $3,002,940. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
Gilead Sciences Company Profile
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gilead Sciences
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- About the Markup Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.