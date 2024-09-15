GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $204,000 in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,324 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Get BancFirst alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BANF. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 557.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in BancFirst by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in BancFirst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. 51.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BancFirst Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BANF opened at $104.72 on Friday. BancFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $79.99 and a 12 month high of $110.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

BancFirst Increases Dividend

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $153.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.75 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 23.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. BancFirst’s payout ratio is presently 30.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BANF. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on BancFirst from $84.50 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BANF

Insider Buying and Selling at BancFirst

In related news, Director Dave R. Lopez sold 1,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total transaction of $102,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other BancFirst news, Director Dave R. Lopez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total transaction of $102,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Rainbolt sold 18,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.22, for a total value of $1,951,898.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 223,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,779,896.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,564 shares of company stock valued at $7,150,517 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Profile

(Free Report)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.