GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,385 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cass Information Systems were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 39.8% in the second quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 222,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,899,000 after buying an additional 63,280 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Cass Information Systems by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 77,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 29,252 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Cass Information Systems by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 73,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 21,032 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 20,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 5.7% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 373,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,008,000 after purchasing an additional 20,181 shares during the last quarter. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cass Information Systems Stock Up 3.0 %

CASS opened at $41.99 on Friday. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.50 and a twelve month high of $50.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.71.

Cass Information Systems Dividend Announcement

Cass Information Systems ( NASDAQ:CASS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $48.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.00 million. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 13.84%. As a group, analysts expect that Cass Information Systems, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Cass Information Systems’s payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down from $47.00) on shares of Cass Information Systems in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile



Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

