GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 134 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after buying an additional 26,067 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NVO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Argus upped their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $137.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.03 and its 200 day moving average is $132.94. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $86.96 and a one year high of $148.15. The firm has a market cap of $614.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 87.43% and a net margin of 34.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.5126 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

