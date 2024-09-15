GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 224,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,230,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $1,398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $204.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.28. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $220.79. The firm has a market cap of $132.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.13.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

