GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 334 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIGI. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 503.8% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 50.2% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VIGI stock opened at $87.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.07. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $68.45 and a 12-month high of $88.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.536 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.