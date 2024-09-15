GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 411 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Encompass Health by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Encompass Health during the second quarter worth $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Encompass Health by 31.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EHC shares. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Encompass Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Encompass Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.38.

In other Encompass Health news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 12,260 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $1,058,528.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 136,227 shares in the company, valued at $11,761,839.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $93.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.88. Encompass Health Co. has a 12 month low of $57.55 and a 12 month high of $94.38.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This is an increase from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.38%.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

