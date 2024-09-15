GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 587 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $83.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $84.57.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

