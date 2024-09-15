GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 675 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 264.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 5,720.0% in the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth $29,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $94.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.93. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $100.84. The firm has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

Several research analysts recently commented on OTIS shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.57.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

