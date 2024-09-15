GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,241 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,898 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $475,899,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $149,152,000. Newport Trust Company LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 155,177,214 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,891,610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667,808 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,150,709 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $721,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521,520 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in Ford Motor by 1,930.4% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 2,174,316 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,226 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F opened at $10.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.09. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $14.85.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.95.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

