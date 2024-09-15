GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 96.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 24,237 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $302,309,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $226,266,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $110,086,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,401,952 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,101,619,000 after purchasing an additional 745,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2,156.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 440,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,506,000 after buying an additional 420,858 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total value of $198,067.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,888.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total transaction of $198,067.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,888.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $54,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,068 shares of company stock worth $1,252,490 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $102.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.22. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.06 and a 52 week high of $120.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. The business had revenue of $905.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.41 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on SWKS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Skyworks Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.94.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SWKS

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.