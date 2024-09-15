GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 159.0% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 163.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total transaction of $1,128,784.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,792,172.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

NYSE:CCI opened at $118.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.72 and a twelve month high of $120.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 0.85.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Crown Castle from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Crown Castle from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Crown Castle from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective (up previously from $124.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.53.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

