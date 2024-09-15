Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,413,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,649 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.09% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $63,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 571.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 199,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,231,000 after purchasing an additional 169,654 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,518,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,912,000 after purchasing an additional 364,980 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 481,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,625,000.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GIGB opened at $47.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.59. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $41.92 and a 12-month high of $47.40.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

