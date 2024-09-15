Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,499,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,990 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 5.07% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $48,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $318,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,402,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,744,000 after acquiring an additional 20,515 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 25,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 148,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 707,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,123,000 after acquiring an additional 163,040 shares during the period.

GEM stock opened at $32.82 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $34.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.82 and a 200-day moving average of $32.23.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

