Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at about $117,350,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,221,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth $32,959,000. Bracebridge Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at $26,526,000. Finally, Mad River Investors acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at $25,251,000.

NYSEARCA:GBTC opened at $47.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 52-week low of $18.04 and a 52-week high of $65.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.60.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

