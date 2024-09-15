HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires 696 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,714 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSGP. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 4,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its position in CoStar Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 18,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 36,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CSGP opened at $78.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a PE ratio of 108.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.81. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.35 and a 12-month high of $100.38. The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $677.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.18 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CSGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on CoStar Group from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.38.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

